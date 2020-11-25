7 COVID-19 carriers die, 62 infected in Quezon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LUCENA CITY — As coronavirus desease (COVID-19) cases keep on rising fast in Quezon province, seven more virus carriers died while 62 others were infected.

In its 9 p.m. bulletin yesterday, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO) announced that three of the fatalities were from the town of Lopez, three from Candelaria and one from this city.

It also announced 62 new confirmed cases mostly from coastal towns.

So far, Quezon has 5,085 confirmed COVID- 19 cases but only 814 are active cases as 4,120 have recovered while 151 have died.

Quezon remains under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) status.

Publication Source : People's Tonight