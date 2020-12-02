Alfamart collector robbed at gunpoint in Nueva Ecija

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LLANERA, Nueva Ecija – A collector for a local branch of a franchised chain of convenience stores, who was carrying more than P230,000 in cash was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified motorcycle-riding men here on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police director Col. Marvin Joe C. Saro said the victim, identified as Alex Dela Cruz, 40, collector of Signed and Delivered, of Bgy. San Vicente, Cabiao, Nueva Ecija was riding a motorcycle when he stopped at the road shoulder to check on his tire when two men on board a black Kawasaki motorcycle emerged and poked a pistol at him and declared a holdup.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s shoulder bag containing cash totaling P234,383 before they fled towards Talavera.

The alleged heist occurred while the victim was bound for Talavera and traversing the Rizal-Pinagpanaan Road in Bgy. General Luna at 3 p.m.

The victim just came from the Alfamart branch in General Natividad and collected the stolen sales money, said Saro.

Follow-up operations are being conducted for possible identification and arrest of the suspects.

Publication Source : People's Tonight