Ambushed ex- Quezon mayor passes away after 10 days

PAGBILAO, QUEZON — After fighting for his life in the hospital, a former mayor of this town who was shot and fatally wounded by a motorcycle back rider last November 24 has died.

The body of former Mayor Romeo “Romar” Portes, 73, was brought by his family to their ancestral home yesterday morning.

The family is yet to issue an official statement regarding the late former leader’s death.

Portes is the father of incumbent Mayor Shierre Ann Portes Palicpic.

The ex- mayor was shot in front of his other daughter’s house at Bgy. Bukal

by a motorcycle backrider man hitting the victim in the face.

As the suspects fled, Portes was rushed to MMG Hospital in Lucena City and was later transferred to St. Lukes Hospital in Quezon City.

In a follow- up operation, operatives of Pagbilao Police Station under Major. Reden Romasanta recovered the motorcycle used by the suspects inside a subdivision in Bgy. Talipan in this town.

To fast-track the investigation, a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) was formed by Quezon police director Col. Audie Madrideo.

Four days after the incident, the family, through Mayor Portes Palicpic had offered a P500,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits and the brains behind the shooting.

In a public statement via social media, the mayor asked the public to help them get justice as she condemned the gruesome attack.

Publication Source : People's Tonight