Bataan crime rate down 45.70% thanks to ECQ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP TOLENTINO, Bataan — Crime rate in Bataan is down 45.70 percent this year, thanks to the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

During the Joint Provincial Peace and Order Council and Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council virtual meeting, Police Provincial Director PCol. Joel Tampis said a total of 1,796 incidents were recorded from January-November 30 which is significantly lower compared to the 3,308 incidents during the same period in 2019.

“The lowest crime incident reported this year was during April when the province was under Enhanced Community Quarantine while February was the highest. For this year, we have a crime clearance efficiency of 98.67% and solution efficiency of 91.20%,” Tampis disclosed.

Tampis told newsmen they are still not putting their guard down on crimes in the province to maintain its tag as one of the most peaceful province as always being projected by Gov. Abet Garcia.

Meanwhile, the Bataan Police continues to implement other programs amid their additional duties during the pandemic.

These include campaigns against illegal drugs, illegal gambling and illegal logging, as well as the arrest of most wanted persons.

Tampis asked the council for the establishment of a Philippine National Police-Armed Forces of the Philippines Action Center in strategic locations in Bataan.

He is also looking at improving their provincial headquarters to establish a better and suitable working environment.

“It is evident by the recorded incidents in the province which are mostly solved and cleared through the effort of the police with active support of the community,” Tampis said.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight