Batangas celebrates 439th Foundation Day the ‘new normal’ way

Jojo C. Magsombol10
Founding Anniversary
Batangas officials led by Gov. Dodo Mandanas pay tribute to the flag as art of their celebration of the province’s 439th Founding Anniversary.

BATANGAS marked its 439th Founding Anniversary the ‘new normal’ way via hybrid gatherings and online platforms.

Gov. Dodo Mandanas, local officials, his staff and guests attended the celebration via online platforms.

A mass was held at tje St. Mary Euphrasia Parish Church in Kumintang Ilaya, Batangas City. It was attended by Chief of Staff and Provincial Information Officer Abel Bejasa, Provincial Administrator Levi Dimaunahan and several board members.

Batanguenos also celebrated the feast of the Immaculada Concepcion of the Blessed Virgin Mary and expressed their gratitude for all the blessings they received despite the eruption of Taal Volcano in January and the pandemic.

This was followed by the salute to the Philippine flag at the Marble Terrace of the capitol led by Vice Gov. Mark Leviste, 5th District Senior Board Member Claudette Ambida-Alday, Batangas Police Provincial Director, P/Col. Rex Arvin Malimban and local officials.

Batangueños can hope to be even more honest and helpful, and set a good example for all to emulate,” said Mandanas.

The Dangal ng Batangan Awards 2020, led by the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO), was the highlight of the celebration.

The awards recognized Batangueños who excelled in various fields.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Jojo C. Magsombol
