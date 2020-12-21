Home>News>Provincial>Batangas IATF programs help curb COVID-19 cases

Batangas IATF programs help curb COVID-19 cases

Jojo C. Magsombol10

BATANGAS Capitol, Batangas — The Batangas Provincial Government recently extended its gratitude to members of the Batangas Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) against COVID-19 for its programs that resulted in the continued downward trend of coronavirus cases in the province for the last three months of 2020.

At a meeting held by the Batangas IATF recently, Batangas Gov. and IATF Chairperson Hermilando “DoDo” Mandanas welcomed the release of “encouraging figures and data,” stating a decrease in COVID-19 cases in Batangas.

According to a report by the Department of Health (DOH) – CALABARZON Center for Health Development, headed by Dr. Paula Paz M. Sydiongco, Batangas was among the provinces in Region 4-A which showed a consistent downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Sydionco clarified that Batangas remains under GCQ status as a precautionary measure to maintain order and prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases during the ongoing conduct of calamity relief operations.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Jojo C. Magsombol
Jojo C. Magsombol

