Batangas PPO intensifies water search, rescue training

CAMP B/Gen. Vicente P. Lim, Canlubang, Laguna — Sixty-seven members of the Batangas Police Provincial Office (PPO) adeptly completed the six-day Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) Training in Camp General Miguel C. Malvar, Kumintang Ilaya, Batangas City.

The WASAR training was held in line with regional director, PBGen Felipe R. Natividad‘s instructions that all police units must have personnel trained in search and rescue operations.

The Batangas PPO led by provincial director, Police Colonel Rex Arvin T. Malimban conducted the training in cooperation with the Philippine Red Cross-Batangas Chapter and Soroptimist International Batangas Downtown.

The WASAR training provides personal safety and survival, basic life-saving, to rubber boat assembly and engine operation as well as navigation and maneuver rules.

The rescue scenario was the highlight of the training wherein the participants had to run a boat, rescue, and save people from drowning.

Kasunod ng malalakas na mga bagyo na ating naranasan, batid natin ang napakalaking pinsala na naidulot nito kung kaya’t ang Batangas PNP, sa pakikipagtulungan sa ibat-ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan at mga pribadong sektor, ay mas naging masidhi ang kagustuhan na maging handa upang makapagligtas ng ating mamamayan pagdating ng anumang kalamidad”, said Malimban.

Natividad directed the provincial directors to further strengthen their water search and rescue training in the aftermath of Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses which caused massive floods and damages in the region.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
