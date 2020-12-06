Home>News>Provincial>Bicol’s most wanted falls

Bicol’s most wanted falls

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas on Saturday announced the capture of Bicol region’s most wanted person during a manhunt operation in Masbate on Friday afternoon.

The PNP chief identified the arrested suspect as Jasuero Toñacao Jr., a 34-year old construction worker wanted for murder since 2008.

Citing a report from Police Regional Office 5 director, Brigadier Gen. Bartolome R. Bustamante, Sinas said that the suspect was arrested in Barangay Poblacion in Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate 5:30 p.m. Friday by a team of officers from the PRO5 Regional Intelligence Division/Regional Special Operations Unit and the Pio C. Corpuz Municipal Police Station.

The suspect was arrested on the strength of a warrant of arrest for murder issued by Judge Igmedio Camposano of the Cataingan, Masbate Regional Trial Court Branch 49 on January 28, 2008 with no bail recommended.

Sinas said the Department of the Interior and Local Government has offered a P140,000 bounty for the capture of the suspect, a resident of Sitio Cawayan in Bgy. Labigan.

The suspect is being held at the Pio V. Corpuz police lock-up facility pending his presentation to court.

