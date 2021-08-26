Home>News>Provincial>Security Landscape Changes as BIFF Extremists Continues to Surrender to JTF Central, Yields a Mortar and 8 High Powered Firearms

Security Landscape Changes as BIFF Extremists Continues to Surrender to JTF Central, Yields a Mortar and 8 High Powered Firearms

Journal Online92
Security Landscape Changes - BIFF

CAMP SIONGCO, MAGUINDANAO – Just a day after 10 BIFF extremists surrendered to JTF Central, another set of six (6) Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter extremists surrender anew to Joint Task Force Central (JTF Central) on the morning of August 25, 2021 in Maguindanao, continuously changing the security landscape in Central Mindanao.

Lt. Col. Charlie Banaag, Commanding Officer of 6th Infantry Battalion, presented the 6 former violent extremists to Col. Pedro Balisi, Commander of 1st Mechanized Brigade at Headquarters 1st Mechanized Brigade, Barangay Kamasi, Ampatuan, Maguindanao. He identified the former violent extremists as Aratok Silongan, Aladin Kuntong, Haime Guinaid, Ton-Ton Guinaid, Pagal Sape, and Datu Ali Kalagyo who are all members of BIFF-Bungos Faction.

“We are fed up with our situation and with the lies of our Commanders in the BIFF. We are already tired and we want to live a normal life with our families,” expressed by one of the surrenderers.

Col. Balisi conveyed his gratitude to Hon. Dr. Solaiman M Sandigan, Municipal Mayor of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao and to Datu Renz Tukuran, a former Moro Islamic Liberation Front Commander for facilitating the voluntary surrender of 6 former BIFF extremists under Bungos Faction.

Security Landscape Changes - BIFF

“What transpired today is a clear manifestation that the partnership of the security forces, local government units, and the members of the community are crucial in attaining the long-aspired peace in Central Mindanao,” Col. Balisi stressed.

Further, nine (9) high powered firearms and crew-served weapons were surrendered to the security forces which includes one (1) 60mm Mortar, three (3) M16 A1 Rifles, one (1) Cal .30 M1 Garand Rifle, one (1) Springfield Rifle, one (1) Rocket-Propelled Grenade, one (1) locally made Cal .50 Barret Sniper Rifle, and one (1) M79 Grenade Launcher.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Commander of JTF Central and 6th Infantry Division, lauded the efforts of JTF Central Forces along with the local government units and peace loving community of Central Mindanao.

“Our partnership has proven that we can achieve greater heights in our quests for a peaceful and developed Central Mindanao,” said Maj. Gen Uy, highlighting the significance of AGILA-HAVEN Program of the Province of Maguindanao in enticing violent extremists to return to the folds of the law.

“We would like to assure the public that your JTF Central will continue to hunt down the remnants of these violent extremist groups and will not let our guards down in protecting the Filipino people. Likewise we are also calling on the remnants of the BIFF and Daulah Islamiya extremists who are still hiding to peacefully surrender to the government. We have the AGILA-HAVEN Program that will take care of your needs in living a normal and peaceful life with your family,” Maj. Gen. Uy further explained.

Security Landscape Changes - BIFF

Currently, the surrenderers are undergoing custodial debriefing and processing of their livelihood assistance at Headquarters 6IB while their surrendered firearms and crew-served weapons were deposited at the same headquarters prior to its decommissioning.

Suggested Articles
Provincial

DENR, police collar serpent eagle seller

Gemi Formaran
[caption id="attachment_5815" align="alignright" width="420"] Arrested suspect Mac Nester Valencia at the police station shortly after his arrest. Flanking him are
Provincial

410 rogue cops dismissed, 411 suspended in Region 3

Christian D. Supnad
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A total of 410 roque cops have been dismissed while 411 were suspended in Central Luzon
Jennylyn Mercado and Dingdong Dantes
Showbiz

Dingdong kay Jennylyn: ‘Excellent, effective’

Eugene E. Asis
SALUDO si Dingdong Dantes sa leading lady na si Jennylyn Mercado sa pagtatapos ng kanilang taping para sa Pinoy adaptation
Mecotec hybrid container
STORAGE SOLUTION FOR VACCINE. Mecotec GmBH's MFC8, a mobile and hybrid container solution for transport, storage, and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the first quarter of the year. The container has deep cooling technology to freeze contents from -20°C to -80°C, meeting the handling requirements for various Covid-19 vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Mecotec)
Business

Firm offers mobile container solutions for Covid-19 vaccine

People's Journal
As the government prepares to roll out the coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine program this year, Mecotec GmbH and Deutsche Motorgeräte