Cabiao unveils new P100M Lake Nabao floating market

CABIAO, Nueva Ecija – The new P100-million Cabiao floating market was unveiled in this first-class municipality last Friday morning here.

Mayor Ramil B. Rivera led the formal inauguration of the town’s latest attraction which showcases the development of the 38-hectare Nabao Lake into a premier tourism destination in the province that will help create job opportunities for his constituents.

Assisting Mayor Rivera in the ribbon-cutting rites were the guests of honor Vice Gov. Emmanuel Antonio M. Umali, who represented his elder brother Gov. Aurelio M. Umali, and Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., a renowned business leader and local exporters’ advocate from Cabiao, and president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines.

Rivera said Ortiz-Luis was invited because he hails from this town and he wanted to showcase where Cabiao is right now under his administration.

“Isa siyang tiga-Cabiao kaya siya kasama naimbitahang manguna sa ribbon-cutting at ipinakita natin sa kaniya kung ano ang itsura ng Cabiao ngayon para ang kanyang kakayahan halimbawa sa national ngayon ay maibaba niya sa Cabiao,” the mayor said in an interview.

The new town attraction is located in the boundaries of Bgys. Sta. Rita and San Carlos and would soon feature a floating market and restaurant similar to the ones being put up in tourism sites in Thailand.

Rivera said several food stalls, souvenir shops, market stalls, along with rides such as ferris wheel, among others, were already put up in the reclaimed portion of the lake to boost the income of his townmates amid the pandemic.

He said the floating market area was formerly a squatter’s area which they converted into a business area.

“Ginawa natin iyung mga dating nakatira dito, binigyan natin ng bahay at lupa at the same time sila na din ng nagtitinda dito binigyan natin ng puhunan,” Rivera said.

He added that the floating market’s putting up was their answer to the national government’s “Balik-Probinsiya, Bagong Pag-Asa” program.

“This will help generate income for our people, and boost the municipal government coffers,” the mayor added.

Publication Source : People's Tonight