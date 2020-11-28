Home>News>Provincial>Cagayan cop shot in anti-illegal logging drive

Cagayan cop shot in anti-illegal logging drive

People's Tonight13
Randy Baccay

Ernest SibbalucaPolice Regional Office 2 director, Brigadier General Crizaldo O. Nieves pins the PNP Wounded Personnel Medal on Lt. Randy Baccay who was wounded after being shot by armed illegal loggers in Penablanca town last Thursday. Other photo shows arrested suspect Ernest Sibbaluca. Photo courtesy of the Cagayan Police Provincial Office

Suggested Articles
Nation

Farmers, fishers assured of aid

Joel dela Torre
THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has assured farmers and fisherfolk of government assistance as it readied the release of P400
Provincial

3 killed, 18 drug men held in Ecija stings

Steve A. Gosuico
CABANATUAN CITY – Three suspected drug traffickers were neutralized while 18 others were arrested during successive buy-bust operations conducted in
Business

BdO Network Bank ATMs now accept VISA, KFTC International cards

People's Journal
BdO Network Bank, the rural banking arm of BdO Unibank, has announced that its network of Automated Teller Machines now
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
World

Trump’s way

People's Journal
- Denying defeat, Trump offers fodder for world's strongmen WASHINGTON, Nov 22, 2020 (AFP) - The United States has long