Cagayan Valley’s 8th most wanted captured

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday announced the capture of a ranking leader of the New People’s Army listed as the 8th most wanted person in Cagayan Valley during a security operation in Pangasinan.

The top cop identified the arrested suspect as Allan Rey Balanay, a 48-year old suspected officer of the Henry Abraham Command of the CPP-NPA Northern Front Committee operating in northern Cagayan which was tagged as the NPA unit who attacked the town hall of Gonzaga municipality in 2014 killing then Mayor Carlito Pentecostes.

“This is part of the PNP’s legal offensive in support to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC),” said Sinas as he commended officers of the Police Regional Office 2 headed by Brigadier Gen. Crizaldo O. Nieves for scoring another major victory against the underground leftist movement.

According to Brig. Gen. Nieves, the suspect was tracked down in his hiding place in Barangay Mabilao in San Fabian, Pangasinan around 10:45 p.m. last Monday by a team of PRO2 intelligence agents.

The suspect was arrested on the strength of warrants of arrest for murder, frustrated murder and illegal possession of explosives and firearms issued by Judge Edmar Castillo of the Tuao, Cagayan Regional Trial Court Branch 11.

The arrested suspect is also wanted for his involvement in the February 2016 ambush-slay of six members of thePRO2 Regional Public Safety Battalion in Baggao, Cagayan.

He was also among the 12 CPP/NPA personalities charged with 11 counts of attempted murder in connection with an attack on Marine troopers in Gattaran municipality where the rebels used improvised landmines against the soldiers.

In 2010, Balanay was also identified as among the 20 members of the NPA Henry Abraham Command who attacked the warehouse of Unimaster Conglomeration Inc. in Gonzaga, Cagayan where they torched an estimated P5 million worth of heavy equipment reportedly due to the failure of the company to heed their demand for so-called revolutionary tax.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal