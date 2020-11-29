Home>News>Provincial>Calabarzon’s most wanted killed in Albay shootout

Calabarzon’s most wanted killed in Albay shootout

Alfred P. Dalizon6

A MAN tagged as Calabarzon region’s most wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with policemen who tried to arrest him and his cohorts in their hideout in Daraga, Albay on Saturday evening, a report to Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas said yesterday.

Suspect Rodel Llorera, long wanted for direct assault with murder and direct assault with attempted murder suffered gunshot wounds in the body during the shootout in Purok 4, Sitio Banacian Bgy.San Ramon, Daraga at 9 p.m. Saturday, said PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director, Major Gen. Joel Napoleon M. Coronel.

Corone, said two cohorts of the slain suspect identified as Felimon Madridano alias ‘Jun’ and Honeybee Boneo alias ‘Nick’ were arrested during the same operation.

Recovered from the suspects were a caliber .45 pistol, cal. .38 revolver, several live ammunition and a hand grenade.

Coronel said members of the CIDG Albay Provincial Field Unit, with the support of the Daraga Municipal Police Station and the Police Regional Office 5 Regional Mobile Force Battalion and Regional Intelligence Unit 5 were forced to return fire at Llorera when he started shooting after sensing the presence of approaching officers.

The suspect was about to be arrested on the strength of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Josefina San Juan-Torres of the Morong, Rizal Regional Trial Court Branch 79.

The slain suspect was identified as the leader of the Llorera Criminal Group involved in robbery-holdup and gunrunning activities in Tanay, Rizal and different parts of Sorsogon and Camarines Sur provinces in Bicol.

The arrested suspects are now being held at the Daraga police station and are undergoing investigation on their affiliation with Llorera’s group.

The two will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act of 2013 and RA 9516 or illegal possession of explosives, Coronel said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

