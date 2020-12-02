Calabarzon’s No.3 most wanted for rape held in Ecija

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija — A suspected rapist tagged as the third most wanted felon in Calabarzon was collared in a manhunt operation conducted by the Nueva Ecija and Batangas police here on Monday night.

In his report to Col. Marvin Joe C. Saro, NEPPO chief, town police commander Major Roderick N. Corpuz identified the arrested suspect as Jay-Ar Tasico, 31, single, of Bgy. San Fernando, Malvar, Batangas.

The suspect’s arrest came after authorities raided his supposed lair and served an arrest warrant for four counts of rape against him in Bgy. Collado at 7 p.m.

Corpuz said the successful manhunt operation was implemented by the Talavera-Malvar PNP on the same day the suspect’s arrest warrant was received by his office.

He added the Malvar PNP had tagged the suspect as PRO4-A’s number three most wanted person.

Court records showed Tasico has a standing arrest warrant for four counts of rape issued by Judge Charito M. Macalintal-Sawali on October 22, 2020 with no bail recommended.

Corpuz said they were able to monitor the suspect’s whereabouts through his cousin who also has a relative living in Bgy. Collado.

“Menor de edad na taga-Batangas ang ni-rape daw nitong suspect. Tapos may kaso pa siyang illegal drugs pero nakalaya dahil sa plea bargain. May robbery case pa iyan lahat sa Batangas, dito lang nagtago nahuli namin,” Corpuz told the Journal Group.

