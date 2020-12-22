Home>News>Provincial>CAR police arrest 37 wanted persons in a week

CAR police arrest 37 wanted persons in a week

Cesar Reyes7

CAMP Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet — Elements of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PRO-COR) arrested 37 wanted persons in the Cordillera, of which one was listed as Top Most Wanted Person (TMWP) from December 13 to 19, 2020, Police Brigadier General R’win SA Pagkalinawan, PRO-COR Director bared yesterday.

Of the 37 arrested wanted persons, Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) recorded the highest number of arrests with 18 apprehensions, followed by Benguet Provincial Police Office (PPO) with seven arrests, Ifugao PPO with five arrests, Abra PPO with four arrests, and Apayao, Kalinga and Mountain Province PPOs with one arrest each.

A TMWP was nabbed this week by the Baguio City policd. The suspect, identified as Primo Basali Toggad, was arrested in Pacdal Circle, Baguio City by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by RTC Judge Edilberto Claravall of Branch 60, Baguio City for the crime of frustrated homicide with a recommended bail of P60,000.

Toggad is listed as the No. 4 TMWP, Station Level.

