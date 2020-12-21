CIDG-3 chief gets Medalya ng Kagalingan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The regional officer of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Region 3 (CIDG-3) recently received the Medalya ang Kagalingan for “heroic” acts that led to the arrest of suspected high ranking members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.

Col. Amante Baraquiel Daro was honored for the arrest of high value CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front personalities that included Amanda Socoro Echanis, Jose Bernardino, and Romeo Aytona, believed to be ranking officers of the communist movement.

The operation also resulted to the confiscation of assorted firearms and subversive documents.

Daro received the medalya along with three other officers of the CIDG.

“By this accomplishment, above named PNP personnel clearly manifest high sense of professionalism and commitment to sworn duties, thus earning credit not only for themselves but also for the PNP,” the award stated.

Publication Source : People's Tonight