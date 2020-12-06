CIMATU visits boracay as rehab works continue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu (middle) checks on the progress of rehabilitation works in Boracay Island, particularly the enforcement of the 25+5-meter beachfront easement rule during his visit to the island on December 2. Cimatu, chair of the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF), assured aid for indigent families affected by the enforcement activities. Also in photo is Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation and Management Group General Manager Natividad Bernardino.