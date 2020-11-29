CL DENR unveils new P5.8M hanging bridge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CARRANGLAN, Nueva Ecija – A 60-meter-long hanging bridge worth about P5.8 million was unveiled on Thursday here by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Luzon in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Central Luzon DENR regional executive director Engr. Paquito T. Moreno Jr. led the blessing and inauguration of the new Calaocan Hanging Bridge in Bgy. Burgos here which is envisioned as a vital link in the rehabilitation of the more than 44,000-hectare Pantabangan-Carranglan Watershed (PCW) area.

“This Calaocan hanging bridge, which traverses the Diguirig River, will be of great help not just in the conduct of developmental activities within the watershed, but will also be instrumental in uplifting the lives of the local communities as this will serve as a channel to increase local trade and productivity,” Moreno said.

The inauguration was also graced bh second district Rep. Micaela “Mikki” S. Violago, Mayor Mary B. Abad, her son ABC president Rogelio Abad, board member Joseph Ortiz and Marlon Atienza, of the DENR-central office-Forest Land Management Project (FMP).

Moreno said its construction was funded by JICA as an Agroforestry Support Facility sub-project which is included in the 10-year FMP of the PCW.

He added the FMP aims to connect farm areas to market towns to reduce transport cost of agri-products, minimize post-harvest losses and ensure easier access to social services such as health and education.

PENRO Joselito M. Blanco identified at least three groups of upland farmers who stand to benefit from this newly-completed joint DENR-JICA-LGU project – the Calaocan Burgos Upland Farmers Asso-Inc. (CBUFAI), the Diguirig Farmers Ass-Inc. (DFAI), and the Sitio Utang Mountain Flanter Ass-Inc. (SUMFAI).

Blanco said the areas where these farmers’ groups live are within the Pinagloriahan Sub-water of the PCW reserve area.

“Kaya kapag malaki ang ilog, hindi na makatawid iyung mga tao kaya malaking tulong sa kanila itong tulay, they can now bring their own produce to the market rain or shine,” Blanco told People’s Tonight.

Publication Source : People's Tonight