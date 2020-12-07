Cop shot dead while playing billiards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A COP was shot dead while playing billiards the other day in Zamboanga, Sibugay.

The victim was identified as Patrolman Arthur Alcantara Decena, Intel operative of the Ipil Municipal Police Station, 34, single, and resident of Purok Saturn, Bgy. Bangkerohan, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Reports from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 9 showed the incident occurred at around 6:24 p.m. on Sunday inside Jerome Billiard Hall a few meters away from the victim’s house.

Initial investigation showed the victim was playing billiards in the said area when an unidentified suspect appeared and shot him repeatedly.

When the victim fell down, the suspect shot him in his head.

The suspect managed to escape while the victim was declared on arrival at the De Villa Hospital in Poblacion.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds in the body and one in the head.

Publication Source : People's Tonight