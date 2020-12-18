Home>News>Provincial>Cop shot while chasing drug suspect

Cop shot while chasing drug suspect

Bernard Galang2

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A police officer was shot and severely wounded while chasing a suspected drug peddler in Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday night.

Patrolman Patrick Ronel Estrella, a member of the Norzagaray police, was with other members of the Norzagaray Police Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit on board a vehicle and conducting surveillance and monitoring against a suspect identified as Dengdeng Tumalad involving his illegal drugs activities when the incident occurred.

When the authorities spotted Tumalad standing along a lighted post with something suspiciously tucked in his waist, Estrella alighted from the vehicle to approach but the former ran away.

While being chased, Tumalad opened fire against the operatives and entered his house on Blk-30, Unit 8, Phase 1, NHV, Bgy.Bitungol, Norzagaray.

Estrella entered the suspect’s house but was shot in the neck.

A brief exchange of gunfire ensued between Tumalad and the lawmen. Although wounded, the suspect still managed to hide in the wilderness.

After more than 17 hours, the suspect was arrested with the help of a concerned citizen who discovered him. But while on the way to the hospital, on board the patrol vehicle, the wounded suspect tried to escape and jumped out of the mobile patrol vehicle and fell into the creek. He was recovered from the creek and brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Estrella was rushed to the hospital where he is still fighting for his life as of press time.

While I always remind my men to be safe in the performance of their duties, we still cannot avoid being put in harm’s way. May this send a message to all that we are committed in our waging war against illegal drugs and we will continue to be relentless in our campaign at all costs,” said PRO3 director Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon.

Meanwhile, De Leon also ordered for the conduct of a deeper and thorough investigation to fast-track the solution of a shooting incident victimizing a policeman.

Last Thursday, Staff Sgt. Mark Levy Palilio of the San Leonardo Police Station, was in front of his beauty product store located along Maharlika Highway in Bgy. Sangitan West, Cabanatuan City when he was shot to death by still unidentified motorcycle-riding suspect wearing a black jacket and red helmet.

We strongly condemn the senseless killing of our policemen and we will not stop until we have put them in jail,” the PRO3 chief said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Bernard Galang

Suggested Articles
Metro

Sinas meets the press, asks for fair reporting

Alfred P. Dalizon
PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday held a dialog with members of the PNP Press Corps, vowed
Yasmien Kurdi and Benjamin Alves
Yasmien Kurdi and Benjamin Alves
Showbiz

Yasmien at Benjamin may pasilip sa lock-in taping

People's Tonight
PROUD na ipinasilip ni Yasmien Kurdi ang ilang behind-the-scene photos mula sa kanilang lock-in taping para sa bagong program ng
World

Measles resurgence feared amid focus on COVID-19

People's Journal
GENEVA, Nov 12, 2020 (AFP) - The World Health Organization warned Thursday that Covid-19 restrictions had crippled measles vaccination efforts
Mysteries

2,500-Year-Old Medical Texts Seemingly Describe Coronavirus In Surprising Detail

People's Tonight
Jocelyne LeBlanc October 22, 2020  According to ancient Tibetan medical texts, those living at that time seemingly knew quite a