Cops collar ‘MJ’ pusher

LUCENA CITY — Police operatives on Monday seized dried marijuana leaves resulting to the arrest of a suspected pusher at Bgy. 2, in this city.

Quezon police director, Col. Audie Madrideo identified the arrested suspect as Jefferson Martinez Alfon, 22, of Bgy. 4.

Madrideo said the suspect was collared by joint elements of Provincial Intelligence Unit under Major Gaylor Pagala and Lucena City police during a drug- bust operation.

During the arrest, Madrideo said the suspect yielded 10 small transparent plastic bags containing 431 grams of dried marijuana leaves with street value of P155,160 and a marked P1000 bill.

The suspect is detained at Lucena City Police Station custodial facility. He was charged for violations of Section 5 and 11 of Art II of RA 9165.

Publication Source : People's Tonight