Home>News>Provincial>Cops collar ‘MJ’ pusher

Cops collar ‘MJ’ pusher

Gemi Formaran18
Cops collar ‘MJ’ pusher
The suspect (left) during his arrest. Photo by GEMI FORMARAN

LUCENA CITY — Police operatives on Monday seized dried marijuana leaves resulting to the arrest of a suspected pusher at Bgy. 2, in this city.

Quezon police director, Col. Audie Madrideo identified the arrested suspect as Jefferson Martinez Alfon, 22, of Bgy. 4.

Madrideo said the suspect was collared by joint elements of Provincial Intelligence Unit under Major Gaylor Pagala and Lucena City police during a drug- bust operation.

During the arrest, Madrideo said the suspect yielded 10 small transparent plastic bags containing 431 grams of dried marijuana leaves with street value of P155,160 and a marked P1000 bill.

The suspect is detained at Lucena City Police Station custodial facility. He was charged for violations of Section 5 and 11 of Art II of RA 9165.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Gemi Formaran

Suggested Articles

Google PH typhoon response efforts
Events

Google activates typhoon response efforts in the Philippines

Journal Online
MANILA, Philippines, November 2020 -- Google sets in motion crisis response efforts using technology, collaboration, and donation drives to help
Opinion

Overcoming Regrets

People's Tonight
I REMEMBER hitching a ride with a friend and he accidentally bumped his car against a post. As he drove
Movie NUUK
Concerts and Movies

Aga-Alice movie Nuuk premieres on Sky PPV

Eugene E. Asis
AGA Muhlach and Alice Dixson’s international psycho-thriller movie "Nuuk" will bring the scares to SKY subscribers as it airs on
Bong Go
Nation

Go sa gobyerno: Investment plan palakasin para sa ekonomiya

People's Tonight
IGINIIT ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go na iprayoridad ang masusing pagpaplano sa pamumuhunan sa Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program (BP2)