Cops gun down Samar rob-holdup group leader

Alfred P. Dalizon11

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday announced the killing of the leader of a notorious Samar-based robbery-holdup gang leader following a gunbattle with officers out to arrest him in Basey municipality on Monday.

Sinas said that the suspect, Arvin Mendoza Baculanlan, was killed after shooting it out with local policemen out to arrest him in his hideout in Bgy. Tingib in Basey.

Citing a report from Police Regional Office 8 director, Brigadier Gen. Ronaldo de Jesus, Sinas said Baculanlan was about to be arrested on the strength of a warrant of arrest for robbery with violence or intimidation of person issued by Judge Tarcelo Sabarre of the Basey Regional Trial Court Branch 30 when he resisted.

The suspect died while being rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, the PRO8 director said.

De Jesus said slain suspect has been identified as the leader of the Baculanlang Organized Crime Group involved in robbery-holdup activities in Basey, Marabut and Sta. Rita in the 3rd-class province of Samar and other nearby towns.

