COVID-free San Jose City unveils temporary quarantine site

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN JOSE CITY – This city, which has no reported active COVID-19 cases for almost three weeks already, unveiled a new temporary quarantine facility inside the San Jose City National High School on Monday here.

City Mayor Mario “Kokoy” Salvador led the ribbon-cutting and inauguration of the Ligtas COVID-19 “Temporary Monitoring and Treatment Facility” (TMTF) which serves as the second of such facility being housed inside the SJCNHS, formerly the Constancio Padilla National High School.

The city mayor was assisted by city health officer Dr. Marissa Bunao-Henke and Christian Pobre, TTMF manager with Rev. Fr. Getty Ferrer leading the blessing of the new facility.

The last active COVID case was reported last Nov. 22, or about 16 days ago, Mayor Salvador said.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy na. Katulad ng panalangin ni Father Getty, ako ay nagdadasal na hindi na natin magamit ang pasilidad na ito, ibig sabihin kapag ganoon ay hindi na tayo nagkaroon ng bagong kaso at nananatili tayong zero COVID-19 case,” he said.

The TTMF has 54 cubicles with a maximum 72-bed capacity housed inside the four-story SJCNHS edifice.

Dr. Bunao-Henke said it is also equipped with free wifi or internet connection and television sets. Patients will be served free meals.

“Mas malaki itong second phase na quarantine facility kaysa sa first phase at saka gagamitin na ng school itong first phase kaya nagbukas tayo ng second phase na ito,” the mayor also explained.

Salvador said the city’s first quarantine center that was earlier temporarily put up to accommodate at least 20 patients will be returned to the SJCNHS to accommodate the teachers’ needs for the school’s distance learning requirements.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight