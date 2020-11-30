Del Rosario thanks TFBM supporters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TASK Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairman Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario said he is awed by the progress of the massive rehabilitation in this war-torn city as he belittled detractors for sustained attacks against the government despite the development.

At the “kandori” or thanksgiving event organized by the Marawi local government unit, Del Rosario thanked the Marawi Sultanate League, headed by Chairman Nasser Sampaco, Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra, other local and traditional officials and civil organizations for fully backing TFBM.

The Marawi leaders afforded Del Rosario with “kandori” after his recent confirmation by the powerful Commission on Appointments as the first-ever head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. “Kandori” is a thanksgiving and congratulatory Maranaw tradition that recognizes one’s achievements among family members and friends.

According to the housing czar, hurdling all the questions by the Commission on Appointments was indeed a great challenge for him, especially queries pertaining to Marawi’s rehabilitation.

What kept him going, Del Rosario noted, was knowing that the people of Marawi were behind him and fully support his confirmation. He further stressed, “the well meaning traditional, institutional and civil society leaders are the best barometer of real progress and accomplishments of TFBM on the ground and not the vested interest groups who oppose everything that government does”.

The TFBM chair admitted that he felt upset with the criticism thrown at him by his detractors despite his sincere efforts to raise Marawi City back to normalcy. Nevertheless, he remained unaffected and determined to continue focusing on the task at hand as instructed and desired by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Del Rosario said TFBM’s rehabilitation efforts are very systematic and based on a master plan in orderto avoid possible accidents, obstacles and conflicts to address safety and property disputes among the populace.

Earlier, Sultan Sampaco pledged the full support of the Maranaos, saying that Del Rosario is now part of the Maranaos’ history for his selfless service as TFBM chief.

Mayor Gandamra, on the other hand, called the housing czar as his brother and trusted friend, vowing to always support him in his endeavors.

Meanwhile, civil society leader Aslani Molina reiterated publicly his support to Secretary Del Rosario — stressing that telling the truth is the only rightful and constructive path to success.

The TFBM chief completed his latest three-day visit to Marawi on Saturday after inspecting ongoing rehabilitation projects, including the reconstruction of mosques that were damaged during the 2017 siege.

Publication Source : People's Tonight