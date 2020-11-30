Home>News>Provincial>Del Rosario thanks TFBM supporters

Del Rosario thanks TFBM supporters

Jun I. Legaspi28

TASK Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairman Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario said he is awed by the progress of the massive rehabilitation in this war-torn city as he belittled detractors for sustained attacks against the government despite the development.

At the “kandori” or thanksgiving event organized by the Marawi local government unit, Del Rosario thanked the Marawi Sultanate League, headed by Chairman Nasser Sampaco, Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra, other local and traditional officials and civil organizations for fully backing TFBM.

The Marawi leaders afforded Del Rosario with “kandori” after his recent confirmation by the powerful Commission on Appointments as the first-ever head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. “Kandori” is a thanksgiving and congratulatory Maranaw tradition that recognizes one’s achievements among family members and friends.

According to the housing czar, hurdling all the questions by the Commission on Appointments was indeed a great challenge for him, especially queries pertaining to Marawi’s rehabilitation.

What kept him going, Del Rosario noted, was knowing that the people of Marawi were behind him and fully support his confirmation. He further stressed, “the well meaning traditional, institutional and civil society leaders are the best barometer of real progress and accomplishments of TFBM on the ground and not the vested interest groups who oppose everything that government does”.

The TFBM chair admitted that he felt upset with the criticism thrown at him by his detractors despite his sincere efforts to raise Marawi City back to normalcy. Nevertheless, he remained unaffected and determined to continue focusing on the task at hand as instructed and desired by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Del Rosario said TFBM’s rehabilitation efforts are very systematic and based on a master plan in orderto avoid possible accidents, obstacles and conflicts to address safety and property disputes among the populace.

Earlier, Sultan Sampaco pledged the full support of the Maranaos, saying that Del Rosario is now part of the Maranaos’ history for his selfless service as TFBM chief.

Mayor Gandamra, on the other hand, called the housing czar as his brother and trusted friend, vowing to always support him in his endeavors.

Meanwhile, civil society leader Aslani Molina reiterated publicly his support to Secretary Del Rosario — stressing that telling the truth is the only rightful and constructive path to success.

The TFBM chief completed his latest three-day visit to Marawi on Saturday after inspecting ongoing rehabilitation projects, including the reconstruction of mosques that were damaged during the 2017 siege.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Jun I. Legaspi
Jun I. Legaspi
Reporter, People's Tonight

Suggested Articles
Basketball

Real-life basketball ‘heroes on wheels’ see better days ahead

Ed Andaya
[caption id="attachment_5986" align="aligncenter" width="1170"] Wheelchair Basketball Federation of the Philippines players and coaches.[/caption] THE Wheelchair Basketball Federation of the Philippines
Business

ANZ sees steady BSP rates in near term

People's Journal
ANZ Research discounts the need for further easing in the Bangko Sentral’ s key policy rates this year, after the
Opinion

Guidance counselling sa bawat paaralan palakasin

Marlon Purificacion
IBA na raw ang ugali ng kabataan ngayon na madalas na naiuugnay sa makabagong teknolohiya o mga aktibidad o programang
Nation

P1.6B shabu seized from 2 Chinese nat’ls in Cabanatuan

Steve A. Gosuico
[caption id="attachment_4882" align="alignright" width="200"] The arrested suspects and the seized drugs in Cabanatuan City. Photos by STEVE A. GOSUICO[/caption] OPERATIVES