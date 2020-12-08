Dolor visits village affected by landslide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOCCORO, Oriental Mindoro — Together with the Socorro Municipal Government represented by Vice-Mayor Roy De Claro, Gov. Bonz Dolor personally inspected on Tuesday Sitio Duluhan, Bgy. Mabuhay II Socorro, which was affected by a landslide that occurred the other day.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) officer Vinscent Gahol inspected the area and tried to find out what the residents needed, in accordance with Dolor’s directive.

Dolor asked the Socorro local government unit to find a place where residents can be relocated due to the danger caused by the recent landslide. The area where the landslide occurred it is no longer safe to live. So a suggestion to Socorro Local Government Unit (LGU) by Gov. Dolor to look at places where such residents can move.

It was assessed that 19 families need o be relocated. Fourteen of these families will be provided by the provincial government with complete materials for their new housing units.

Dolor also gave financial assistance to Maria Cristina Ayen whose son was among the landslide casualties.

