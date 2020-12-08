Home>News>Provincial>Dolor visits village affected by landslide

Dolor visits village affected by landslide

Jojo C. Magsombol9

SOCCORO, Oriental Mindoro — Together with the Socorro Municipal Government represented by Vice-Mayor Roy De Claro, Gov. Bonz Dolor personally inspected on Tuesday Sitio Duluhan, Bgy. Mabuhay II Socorro, which was affected by a landslide that occurred the other day.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) officer Vinscent Gahol inspected the area and tried to find out what the residents needed, in accordance with Dolor’s directive.

Dolor asked the Socorro local government unit to find a place where residents can be relocated due to the danger caused by the recent landslide. The area where the landslide occurred it is no longer safe to live. So a suggestion to Socorro Local Government Unit (LGU) by Gov. Dolor to look at places where such residents can move.

It was assessed that 19 families need o be relocated. Fourteen of these families will be provided by the provincial government with complete materials for their new housing units.

Dolor also gave financial assistance to Maria Cristina Ayen whose son was among the landslide casualties.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Jojo C. Magsombol
Jojo C. Magsombol

Suggested Articles

Manolo Garcia
Manolo Garcia
Metro

Akyat Bahay suspect robs trader in Malate, collared

Itchie G. Cabayan
A 23-YEAR-OLD member of an Akyat-Bahay Gang was nabbed by the Manila Police District (MPD) after allegedly robbing a businessman
Opinion

“Ayaw” sa matino, matuwid na PNP?

Paul M. Gutierrez
“TULOY” na (daw) ang pagreretiro ni Chief PNP Camilo Cascolan sa susunod na linggo, Nobyembre 10, 2020. At bagaman hindi
Basketball

PBA to play in East Asia Super League

Ed Andaya
THE year 2021 should be a busy year for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). With its coronavirus-disrupted 2020 season still
Nation

Lagman urges more days to tackle budget

Jester P. Manalastas
A veteran solon is calling for more session days for the deliberation on the proposed 2021 national budget. Albay Rep.