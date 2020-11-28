Drug gang leader, 3 other nabbed in La Union bust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) scored a major breakthrough as it intensified its campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms resulting to the arrest of four individuals during a buy-bust staged the other day in Urbiztondo, San Juan, La Union.

In his report to Chief, PNP, Police General Debold M Sinas, PRO 1 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Rodolfo S. Azurin Jr. identified the suspects as Christian Casugay Rivera, 29; Harvey Munar Singson, 40; Medrick Arafiles Dela Cruz, 21; Michelle Leria Luken, 23.

A report said the operatives conducted a buy-bust and served a Warrant of Arrest under Criminal Case No. 13725 issued by Judge O. Conception, RTC Branch 66, San Fernando City, La Union against Christian C. Rivera for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165.

Rivera was also identified as the leader of the Rivera Drug Group operating in Region 1 and was a subject of manhunt operations.

During the implementation of the warrant of arrest, one of the suspects identified as Harvey M Singson fired his firearm at the arresting team prompting the operative to fire back. Fortunately, no casualties were incurred during the said incident.

Seizee were a plastic sachet containing suspected shabu; genuine P1,000 bill (marked money); two Uzi firearms; hand grenade; four caliber .22 pistols loaded with magazines and ammunition; two caliber .45 pistols loaded with magazines and ammunition; 375 replica revolver; assorted magazines and live ammunition; three handheld radios; six cellphones; 21 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an estimated weight of 20 grams and with DDB estimated value of P136,000; digital weighing scale and different drug paraphernalia.

Recovered from the crime incident were a caliber 9 mm Taurus pistol loaded with six ammunition, four cartridge cases of 9mm, five fired cartridge case for cal 5.56 and a deformed fired bullet.

The accomplishment is in line with Sinas’ order to focus on revitalized police operations on anti-illegal drugs and apprehension of high-value targets or individuals including their associates and networks.

“Let us continuously sustain the momentum in terrorizing illegal drugs and bring this campaign successful for our community people whom we are sworn to serve and protect. This is not the endpoint of our efforts, we will strengthen our operation to apprehend drug personalities,’’ said Azurin.

The suspects ans the seized evidence are now under the custody of the San Juan Municipal Police Station.

Publication Source : People's Tonight