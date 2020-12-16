Recently freed drug suspect shot dead in Lucena City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LUCENA CITY — A jailed drug personality who was ordered released by the court through plea bargain agreement was shot dead inside his home in Purok 2 Sampalukan, Bgy. Dalahican, here, early yesterday.

City police chief Lt. Col. Romulo Albacea identified the slain victim as Gregorio Transporte, alias Greg, 44, and resident of said village.

In his report to Quezon police director Col. Audie Madrideo, Albacea said Transporte was among the personalities included in the drug watchlist of the city police station.

Officer on case PSSg. Maribeth Valeña said Transporte was sleeping inside his house when the two unidentified armed men clad in black pants and jackets wearing masks barged inside at 5 a.m.

Valena said the suspects shot the victim at close range hitting him in the face, neck and chest.

“The suspects then fled on foot leaving the lifeless victim,” said Valena.

Three empty shells for a cal. 45 pistol were recovered by elements of Quezon Crime Laboratory Office who processed the crime scene on the request of Albacea.

Quoting police records, Albacea said the victim was arrested on March 1, 2019 for pushing illegal drugs but was released last October 12 after he availed of a plea bargain with the court.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Only last week, a suspected drug pusher ended up dead after he was shot to death inside his home at Green hills Phase 3, Bgy. Market View, in this city.

Police identified the victim as Mervin Bautista alias Wowie, 42, a native of General Luna, Quezon.

He suffered gunshot wounds in the head and chest and died while being rushed to the hospital.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight