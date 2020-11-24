Home>News>Provincial>Drunk triker held for gun in Batangas

Drunk triker held for gun in Batangas

Jojo C. Magsombol11

A TRICYCLE driver was handcuffed by barangay watchmen while lying in the dirt, allegedly drunk and possessing a weapon in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas on Sunday.

Sto. Tomas City Police Station Commander Lt. Col Armie S. Agbuya identified the arrested suspect as Joey Jornada.

A telephone call from village watchmen was received by the Sto. Tomas City PS personnel regarding the incident.

The watchmen said they discovered the suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of liquor, slumped face down on the dirt beside his Yamaha YTX 126 motorcycle with sidecar which had no plate in Bgy. San Roque at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2020.

A cal. 38 revolver with no brand and no serial number was also found inside the suspect’s tricycle.

Jornada was nabbed when he failed to show documents for the firearm and tricycle.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Jojo C. Magsombol
Jojo C. Magsombol

