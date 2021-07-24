DSWD continues to augment resources of LGUs under ECQ in VisMin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Offices (FOs) VI and X, continues to provide augmentation support to local government units (LGUs) that are under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) category.

Since the ECQ was imposed on July 16 in some LGUs in Western Visayas, DSWD FO VI has released 22,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) to augment the resources of Iloilo City and other 24 municipalities in the Iloilo Province.

As of press time, various relief distributions were already conducted by the FO in Rizal Ibarra in Iloilo City, Cabatuan, and island barangays of Igbon and Malangabang in Conception, Iloilo. The Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) and FOs VII and VIII have sent some 35,000 FFPs to FO VI to augment its resources.

Meanwhile, DSWD FO X has delivered 20,000 FFPs to Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental and 5,000 FFPs to Cagayan de Oro City which are also under ECQ.

The FO also received 15,000 FFPs as resource augmentation support from nearby DSWD FOs IX, XI, and XII. Additional 1,000 FFPs from FO IX are also in transit to FO X.

Likewise, some 23,000 FFPs from the VDRC are already aboard a vessel bound for FO X.

DSWD FOs VI and X continue to coordinate with concerned LGUs to determine how the families affected by the ECQ can be better assisted.

The DSWD assured LGUs in Western Visayas and Northern Mindanao that relief supplies are enough especially that other DSWD Field Offices have committed to provide augmentation support to ECQ areas.