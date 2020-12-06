Ecija DPWH: No realignment of P155M flood control funds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN ANTONIO, Nueva Ecija – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Nueva Ecija assured that it would not “realign” the P155-million funds allocated under the 2021 national budget for the construction of a slope protection dike in Bgy. Julo here.

Mayor Arvin C. Salonga said this assurance was made by District Engineer Ricardo M. Puno, of the DPWH Second Engineering District based in Cabanatuan City, who said these funds would not be diverted.

This came amid reports that a member of the House of Representatives is allegedly meddling to divert the funds to another project contrary to what was specified under the 2021 General Appropriations Act.

“Nangako si DE Puno na hindi niya aalisin iyung pondo, mayroon kasing gustong makialam na gustong ilipat sa ibang barangay ang nasabing pondo,” said Salonga.

The mayor appealed to the DPWH for the immediate construction of the slope protection dike as lives and properties are at stake here when heavy floodings occur.

Salonga also called on Puno for the immediate restoration of the slope protection dike in the said barangay which was damaged by Ulysses. Rehab is estimated to cost about P3.3-million.

It was learned that this P155-million flood control project in Bgy. Julo comprises three contract components with approved budgets each of P53-million (Contract ID: 21CF0074), P96.5-million (21CF0075), and P4.9-million (21CF0076).

Meanwhile, the DPWH-2nd Eng’g District reported an estimated total damage of over P93 million on at least 14 slope protection infra projects under its jurisdiction during the Ulysses’ onslaught last month.