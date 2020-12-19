EO 200 vs swine fever being enforced in Oriental Mindoro

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ORIENTAL Mindoro — Oriental Mindoro Gov. Vomz Dolor said that Executive Order 200 is strictly being enforced in the province in coordination with Provincial Veterinary Office.

Executive Order 230, known as “An Executive Order Amending Executive Order 200, Series of 2019, “ prohibits and restricts the sale, import, and/or transport of live pigs, pork and pork by-products within the province of Oriental Mindoro to avoid the entry and spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

“This is a precaution against the entry of AFS into our province. So the restrictions at the port of entry of the province remain, and the concerned,” Dolor said.

The governor appealed livestock raisers, viajeros, vendors, and all those who depend on pig farming, to follow regulation and not place the province at risk.

“Let us keep our province ASF-free,” the governor added.

Publication Source : People's Tonight