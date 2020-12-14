Home>News>Provincial>Ex-kagawad shot dead in Ecija town

Ex-kagawad shot dead in Ecija town

Steve A. Gosuico3

ALIAGA, Nueva Ecija — A former councilor, tagged as a drug personality who also underwent reformation at the Bahay ng Pagbabago last year, was gunned down by two unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects on Saturday morning here.

Police deputy chief, Captain Jackie Gahid said the slain victim, identified as Eduardo Simeon, 58, of Bgy. San Juan, was in front of the house preparing for his routinary morning jog when two suspects riding in-tandem suddenly emerged and shot him repeatedly before escaping towards Cabanatuan City.

The gun attack transpired at 5:40 a.m.

Records showed the victim was previously the subject of a search warrant for illegal drugs in 2016. He also entered the Bahay Pagbabago in May 2019 and was formerly linked to a criminal group based in the town.

Gahid said they are still investigating the possible motives for the killing and the identities of the suspects.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Steve A. Gosuico
Steve A. Gosuico
Past President, Nueva Ecija Press Club, Inc.

