Fetus dumped in cemetery

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija — A father and his nine-year-old son scrounging for paper, plastic, and recyclable items in a garbage dump of a local cemetery here found a dead female fetus instead on Sunday afternoon.

Town police head Major Roderick Corpuz said the gruesome find was discovered by Christopher Peria, 30, scavenger, of Bgy. Esguerra District.

The dead fetus was found dumped at the rearside of the Silangan Cemetery in Bgy. Maestrang Kikay at 5:10 p.m.

Peria and his son were sifting through the garbage dump trying to salvage some recyclable materials when they saw a white container.

The father and son opened the container and saw the dead fetus inside.

Police said Peria then sought help from the cemetery caretaker and coordinated with the Paanakang Bayan for possible tracing of the identity of the dead fetus’ mother.

Publication Source : People's Tonight