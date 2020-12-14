Home>News>Provincial>Fishing boat capsizes in Laguna, 1 missing

Fishing boat capsizes in Laguna, 1 missing

Gil Aman5

A 32-YEAR-OLD fisherman was reported missing while four others were rescued after their boat capsized in Laguna de Bay , Calamba City,Laguna Sunday afternoon.

Public Order and Safety Officer (POSO) Jeffrey Rodriguez said James Bryan Laude, of Paciano, was still missing as of yesterday.

The four other fishermen who were rescued were identified as Florante R. Obciara ,50, boat operator and resident of Bgy. Looc, Mervin Villiapano,35, of Bgy Pansol , Polinar R. Casipit 25, of Bgy. Looc, Zaure Denver Norte 11, all of Calamba City, Laguna.

Rodriguez said that the victims were catching fish in the middle of Laguna De Bay when the boat accidentally capsized at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Nawalan ng panimbang ang sinasakyan nilang bangkang pangisda hanggang tuluyang tumaob,” Rodriguez said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Gil Aman

Suggested Articles
Metro

PUPC dies of breathing difficulty inside cell

Itchie G. Cabayan
A PERSON Under Police Custody (PUPC) who was detained for violating health protocols died after suffering breathing difficulty while inside
Nation

Solon wants power of media harnessed for common good

People's Journal
CAMARINES Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte on Saturday proposed that the broadcast media and online news sites allocate a portion of
World

Ailing US newspapers abandon newsrooms

People's Journal
NEW YORK, Dec 13, 2020 (AFP) - The buzzing newsroom has long been the lifeblood of American newspapers. But in
Nation

Public participation in budget hearings urged

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
WITH the House of Representatives focusing on coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) response and recovery in the upcoming deliberations on the proposed