Fishing boat capsizes in Laguna, 1 missing

A 32-YEAR-OLD fisherman was reported missing while four others were rescued after their boat capsized in Laguna de Bay , Calamba City,Laguna Sunday afternoon.

Public Order and Safety Officer (POSO) Jeffrey Rodriguez said James Bryan Laude, of Paciano, was still missing as of yesterday.

The four other fishermen who were rescued were identified as Florante R. Obciara ,50, boat operator and resident of Bgy. Looc, Mervin Villiapano,35, of Bgy Pansol , Polinar R. Casipit 25, of Bgy. Looc, Zaure Denver Norte 11, all of Calamba City, Laguna.

Rodriguez said that the victims were catching fish in the middle of Laguna De Bay when the boat accidentally capsized at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“Nawalan ng panimbang ang sinasakyan nilang bangkang pangisda hanggang tuluyang tumaob,” Rodriguez said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight