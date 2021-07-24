Flood Control Structure Protects Community from Risk of Floods from Pampanga River Backflow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar announced that a newly built flood control structure has reduced the extent, level and duration of flooding in surrounding low-lying areas of Pampanga delta at the boundary of the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

In his report to Secretary Villar, Undersecretary for Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations Emil K. Sadain said that the completed Frances Sluice Gate has helped regulate the stream of water of the Pampanga River and prevent the backflow towards communities in Brgy. Sulipan and San Miguel, Calumpit, Bulacan.

12 Gate Flood Control Structure

This flood control structure with 12 gates is just one (1) of the disaster resiliency infrastructure projects under the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (IDRR-CCA) Measures in the Low Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay funded by a loan agreement between the Government of the Philippines and Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund and implemented by the DPWH UPMO Flood Control Management Cluster (UPMO FCMC) to address the flooding problem especially during the rainy season, Undersecretary Sadain reported.

On instruction of Secretary Villar, Undersecretary Sadain together with UPMO FCMC Project Director Ramon Arriola III and Project Manager Isabelita Manalo conducted an occular inspection on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the project area of Calumpit, Bulacan towards Macabebe and Masantol, Pampanga which have been prone to floods for a first hand appraisal of the situation as incessant rains are experienced in Luzon.

Under the leadership of Secretary Villar, DPWH endeavor to find ways to mitigate flooding as protecting lives and properties is one of the top priorities of the Department, Undersecretary Sadain added.

The IDRR-CCA project with overall civil work progress of 54 percent also involves the construction/replacement of seven (7) other sluice gates including the on-going Sapang Maragul Floodgate in Masantol and the construction/replacement of Sapang Maragul and Saplad David Bridges.

Improvement of river channel networks are also on-going that will increase waterways capacity through excavation and dredging at the mouth of the Pampanga River, specifically at the 5.5-kilometer stretch of Third River and the 4.6-kilometer stretch of Third River Upstream, while flow and efficiency of the 11.40-kilometer Caduang Tete River and the 11.30-kilometer Sapang Maragul River will be also improved.

These project components of IDRR-CCA carry out the DPWH’s goal to build disaster-resilient structures in calamity-prone areas.

https://www.facebook.com/500569120056578/posts/4137449626368491/?d=n