Foreigner, companion nabbed for P714K drugs

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A foreigner and his Filipina companion who yielded P714,000 worth of shabu were arrested in a buy-bust in Bgy. Barretto, Olongapo City last Sunday night.

Reports received by Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, Police Regional Office 3 director, identified the suspects as Darren Smithy Peter, a British national, and Analyn Labra, both of legal age.

The two were arrested after a buy-bust conducted against them by operatives of the Olongapo City police led by Col. Randy Arceo.

Seized from the duo were three plastic sachets containing shabu with an approximate weight of 105 grams with an estimated DDB value of P714,00 and the marked buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 Art II of R. A. 9165 and violation of Sec. 26B in relation to Sec. 5 Art II of R.A. 9165 are being prepared against the suspects.

The next day, Monday, the partner of the British suspect personally turned over the shabu worth about P3.5 million to the Ologanpo City police.

The woman said the suspect kept 500 grams of shabu in their rented residence inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone prior to his arrest.

De Leon commended the operating team and added that the series of operations are in adherence to the marching orders of Chief PNP Gen. Debold Sinas’ to intensify and reinvigorate the anti-criminality drive and anti-insurgency efforts of the PNP.

Our anti-drugs operations are unrelenting and we continue to solicit public support to be our ears and eyes in the communities,” he said.

