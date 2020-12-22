Gov’t asked to end slay of lawyers, judges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Supreme Court has been asked to act in the killing of lawyers, judges, and members of the legal profession, the most recent was a lady counsel from Danao City who was gunned down last Thursday.

As of this writing, 54 have already been killed in the past four years.

“There have been at least 54 lawyers and judges who have become victims of extrajudicial killings and violent crimes since 2016 and we fear that the state of impunity in the country today will further fuel the spate of killings, not just against members of the legal profession but also ordinary people,” the two-page letter read.

“We ask the government to act and put a stop to this continuing violence,” it added.

Among the signatories were former Bayan Muna Representative Neri Colmenares, former SC spokesperson Theodore Te, Atty. Howard Calleja, Far Eastern University Institute of Law Dean Mel Sta. Maria, and former Ateneo Law School dean Antonio La Viña.

The lawyers requested the high court to (1) to ensure a thorough, prompt, impartial, and independent investigation into all the killings of lawyers; (2) to convene a dialogue between the SC, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other relevant state agencies and civil society groups to discuss interventions to ensure the safety and security of lawyers; (3) and to demand accountability and justice for the victims of extra judicial killings and violence against lawyers and judges.”

Last Thursday, unidentified gunmen shot and killed a female lawyer in Danao City, Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Atty. Baby Maria Concepcion Landero-Ole, of Camaligbato, Bgy. Taboc, Danao City. She was shot along the highway in Bgy. Looc at 2:50 pm. Emergency doctors in a nearby hospital declared her dead on arrival.

The suspects immediately fled on board a motorcycle after the incident.

