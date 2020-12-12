Another gun attack in Cabanatuan, man killed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CABANATUAN CITY — Unidentified motorcycle-riding men killed another resident here shortly after midnight yesterday.

City police head Lt. Col. Barnard Danie Dasugo said an unidentified man sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.

The body was found by responding lawmen beside a red Honda TMX motorcycle along the Circumferential Road in Bgy. San Juan Accfa at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was clad dark blue jeans, black hoodie jacket, and blue face mask.

The latest gun attack took place three days after a woman was gunned down in broad daylight by a motorcycle-riding suspect in Bgy. Pangatian last Wednesday.

Publication Source : People's Tonight