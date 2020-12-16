Home>News>Provincial>Gunman in Pangasinan columnist’s slay nabbed

Gunman in Pangasinan columnist’s slay nabbed

Cesar Reyes3

CAMP BGen. Oscar M. Florendo — The alleged gunman in the killing of a block-timer and columnist Virgilio ‘Vir’ Maganes has been arrested, Police Brigadier General Rodolfo S. Azurin Jr., Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) director said yesterday.

Azurin identified the suspect as Noe Pelle Ducay a.k.a. “Oweng“, a resident of Bgy. Carosucan Sur, Asingan, Pangasinan.

In his report to Philippine National Police, Chief General Debold M. Sinas, Azurin said that on December 9, 2020, a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act) was implemented against Noe Pelle Ducay which resulted in the confiscation of a cal. 357 revolver Smith and Wesson with SN 91417, four pieces of ammunition for a cal .38 revolver, gun case with sticker, pistol and a face towel.

Ducay was subjected to inquest proceedings and a case for violation of RA 10591 was filed against him.

The suspect posted P100,000 for his temporary liberty, Azurin said.

On December 14, 2020, Aristotle Estabillo Axibal personally appeared at the Villasis Police Station and positively identified Ducay as the suspected gunman from the different pictures in the Rogues Gallery.

A case of murder was formally filed against Ducay, oneRomar Bustillos, Noe P. Ducay and several John Does thru regular preliminary investigation on December 15.

Maganes was gunned down inside his residential compound on November 10.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Cesar Reyes
Cesar Reyes

Suggested Articles

Wacky Kiray
Showbiz

Wacky wala nang trabaho, restaurant isinara

Aster Amoyo
ISA ang singer-comedian na si Wacky Kiray (Ricarddo Balarba, Jr.) sa maraming talents ng ABS-CBN ang nawalan din ng trabaho.
Lyca Gairanod
Showbiz

Lyca gustong makasama si Sarah kaya lumipat sa Viva

Aster Amoyo
IPINALIWANAG ng 16-year-old singer-actress na si Lyca Gairanod na binalikan umano niya ang kanyang pag-aaral kaya siya naging inactive sa
Debold Sinas
NCRPO director, Major General Debold M. Sinas
Nation

Sinas next PNP chief?

Alfred P. Dalizon
RUMORS flew fast and thick in Camp Crame yesterday that National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Major General Debold
Miscellaneous

World Vision continues to bring joy this Xmas to most vulnerable kids, their families

People's Tonight
YEAR 2020 has been a very challenging year for a lot of Filipinos. From the eruption of the Taal Volcano,