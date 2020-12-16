Gunman in Pangasinan columnist’s slay nabbed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP BGen. Oscar M. Florendo — The alleged gunman in the killing of a block-timer and columnist Virgilio ‘Vir’ Maganes has been arrested, Police Brigadier General Rodolfo S. Azurin Jr., Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) director said yesterday.

Azurin identified the suspect as Noe Pelle Ducay a.k.a. “Oweng“, a resident of Bgy. Carosucan Sur, Asingan, Pangasinan.

In his report to Philippine National Police, Chief General Debold M. Sinas, Azurin said that on December 9, 2020, a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act) was implemented against Noe Pelle Ducay which resulted in the confiscation of a cal. 357 revolver Smith and Wesson with SN 91417, four pieces of ammunition for a cal .38 revolver, gun case with sticker, pistol and a face towel.

Ducay was subjected to inquest proceedings and a case for violation of RA 10591 was filed against him.

The suspect posted P100,000 for his temporary liberty, Azurin said.

On December 14, 2020, Aristotle Estabillo Axibal personally appeared at the Villasis Police Station and positively identified Ducay as the suspected gunman from the different pictures in the Rogues Gallery.

A case of murder was formally filed against Ducay, oneRomar Bustillos, Noe P. Ducay and several John Does thru regular preliminary investigation on December 15.

Maganes was gunned down inside his residential compound on November 10.

Publication Source : People's Tonight