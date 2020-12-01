Home>News>Provincial>Gunrunning suspect killed in Bulacan buy-bust

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A suspected gunrunner was killed in an armed encounter with operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan at past midnight yesterday.

Col. Amante Daro, CIDG-Region 3 officer, identified the suspect as Rizaldy Gutierrez, about 43 years old, and resident of Barangay Dulung Bayan in the said locality.

Around 12:05 a.m., CIDG-Bulacan operatives conducted a buy-bust operation illegal firearms against the suspect. However, the suspect sensed he was dealing with policemen, immediately ran into his house and allegedly fired at the CIDG opersatives with a cal. .38 handgun.

The operatives then fired back, killing the suspect.

Recovered from the suspect’s house were a cal. .38 revolver with live ammunition, a cal. .45 pistol and the marked P3,500 bills used in the buy-bust.

Prior to the operation, the CIDG received information from a confidential informant that Gutierrez was the alleged leader of a gun-for-hire group also involved in extortion activities.

