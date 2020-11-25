Illegal logging try foiled in Ecija

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GENERAL TINIO, Nueva Ecija – Authorities thwarted an alleged illegal logging attempt in this town following the discovery of about 1,600 board feet of assorted timber flitches stockpiled in a mountainous barangay here on Monday night.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) Joselito M. Blanco said the illegal lumber stockpile was discovered following a joint anti-illegal logging operation conducted by members of the local police, PENRO, CENRO-Cabanatuan, and the Task Force Sagip-Likas Yaman of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division in Sitio Pulang Lupa in Bgy. Rio Chico at 9:40 p.m.

Blanco said the illegal wood haul has a total volume of 1,600 board feet with a market value equivalent to P70,000.

Provincial police director Col. Marvin Joe C. Saro, who is bent on stopping all kinds of illegal activities in the province including illegal logging, lauded his men for the successful operation.

Saro also thanked those in the community who were responsible for providing these useful tips that paved the way for the conduct of successful operations against these “environmental destroyers.”

The seized lumber was brought to the Fort Magsaysay depository area for proper disposition.

This latest operation in Nueva Ecija came amid strict directives issued by DILG Sec. Eduardo M. Ano for all LGUs and the police throughout the country to implement a crackdown against illegal logging and illegal quarrying in the aftermath of the widespread flooding caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight