Home>News>Provincial>Illegal logging try foiled in Ecija

Illegal logging try foiled in Ecija

Steve A. Gosuico19

GENERAL TINIO, Nueva Ecija – Authorities thwarted an alleged illegal logging attempt in this town following the discovery of about 1,600 board feet of assorted timber flitches stockpiled in a mountainous barangay here on Monday night.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) Joselito M. Blanco said the illegal lumber stockpile was discovered following a joint anti-illegal logging operation conducted by members of the local police, PENRO, CENRO-Cabanatuan, and the Task Force Sagip-Likas Yaman of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division in Sitio Pulang Lupa in Bgy. Rio Chico at 9:40 p.m.

Blanco said the illegal wood haul has a total volume of 1,600 board feet with a market value equivalent to P70,000.

Provincial police director Col. Marvin Joe C. Saro, who is bent on stopping all kinds of illegal activities in the province including illegal logging, lauded his men for the successful operation.

Saro also thanked those in the community who were responsible for providing these useful tips that paved the way for the conduct of successful operations against these “environmental destroyers.

The seized lumber was brought to the Fort Magsaysay depository area for proper disposition.

This latest operation in Nueva Ecija came amid strict directives issued by DILG Sec. Eduardo M. Ano for all LGUs and the police throughout the country to implement a crackdown against illegal logging and illegal quarrying in the aftermath of the widespread flooding caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Steve A. Gosuico
Steve A. Gosuico
Past President, Nueva Ecija Press Club, Inc.

Suggested Articles

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World

WHO urges safety for health workers bearing brunt of virus

People's Journal
GENEVA - Too many doctors and nurses are paying the ultimate price while battling COVID-19, the World Health Organization said
Provincial

P124.3M agri products damaged by ‘Ulysses’

Cory Martinez
AN initial amount of P124.3-million of agricultural products have been damaged by typhoon Ulysses. In its Bulletin 8 on typhoon
Typhoon Rolly
Typhoon Rolly
Nation

Rolly’s threat

Arlene Rivera
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, October 31) – State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday raised Signal No. 3 in Catanduanes, as
Nation

China airs sympathy with Ulysses victims

Cristina Lee-Pisco
THE Chinese Government yesterday extended sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives when Typhoon Ulysses battered