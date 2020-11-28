Incessant rains submerge bridges in Isabela anew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CITY OF CAUAYAN, Isabela – Five low-lying villages in Isabela were again submerged in floodwaters on Saturday as incessant rains caused rivers and other tributaries to swell.

Local disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMO) in the province have reported swelling of rivers, submerging the bridges in Alicaocao in Cauayan, Baculod, and Cabiseria 8 in Ilagan, Santa Maria-Cabagan, and Cabagan-Santo Tomas.

“We are continuously monitoring the levels of rivers and bridges while standby search-and-rescue teams are ready,” said Jimmy Rivera, provincial DRRM officer.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Magat Dam’s water level was at 189.26 meters above sea level, the National Irrigation Administration – Magat River Integrated Irrigation System said.

Two gates were opened at four meters high, releasing 638 cubic meters and 724 cubic meters of water per second, respectively.

The water release may increase to 786 cubic meters per second, depending on the situation of the dam’s water level. Philippine News Agency