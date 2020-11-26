Jobless man yields P136K shabu in Ecija capital city

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PALAYAN CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives nabbed on Wednesday a 49-year-old jobless man tagged as a suspected leader of a drug syndicate, who was caught in possession of about 20 grams of shabu with a street value of P.136-million.

City police head Lt. Col. Santos D. Mera Jr. identified the arrested suspect as Elizalde Vicente, alias Zaldy, of Bgy. Marcos Village, this city.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the city police, and the Nueva Ecija drug enforcement unit collared the suspect during a buy-bust conducted in Bgy. Marcos Village at 9 a.m.

Mera said Vicente, who is among those target-listed in the city’s illegal drugs watchlist, was tagged as allegedly running a local drug group that is named after him.

Seized from the suspect were the buy-bust money used in the operation and four plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 20 grams and worth P136,000.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 were already filed against the arrested suspect.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight