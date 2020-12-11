Korean facing murder, drug charges nabbed in Angeles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANGELES CITY – The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) arrested a Korean national who is facing murder charges and found in his possession two small sachets of shabu during the serving of an arrest warrant in his residence at Kandi Towers in Barangay Malabanias here last December 8.

Col. Rommel Sta. Ana Batangan, ACPO officer-in-charge, identified the arrested Korean as Gwon Kihun, 37, who is the subject of a warrant issued by Judge Eric Sadural of Angeles City regional Trial Court Branch 116 for Murder under CC no.R-ANG-20-02783-CR with no bail recommended.

Operatives from the ACPO Station 2 and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Angeles City conducted the arrest of the suspects who also have two other pending warrants of arrest issued by Judge Rene Reyes of RTC Branch 118 for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect yielded two plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 2.3 grams and DDB value of P15,640, aluminum foil with suspected shabu residue, an aluminum foil tooter, big rolled aluminum foil, blue Samsung cellphone, and his white Nissan Terra sports utility vehicle.

The Korean suspect was brought to Police Station 2 together with the confiscated evidence for booking purposes and filing of appropriate charges prior to his turnover to the court concerned for issuance of a commitment order.

Batangan said the ACPO, amid the COVID-19 virus, continues its effort to fight all forms of criminality as guided by PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas with the support of PRO3 director Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon.

Publication Source : People's Tonight