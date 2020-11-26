Home>News>Provincial>Laguna PPO launches PNP Silbato na Sasaklolo

Laguna PPO launches PNP Silbato na Sasaklolo

Gil Aman8

THE Laguna Police Provincial Office (PPO) and its police stations simultaneously launched provincewide Project P.N.P. (Pito ni Petalio): ‘Silbato Na Sasaklolo’ coinciding with the celebration of Children’s Month and 18-Day to End Campaign Violence against Women (VAW) at the covered court of the Laguna PPO in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, yesterday.

Project P.N.P. (Pito ni Petalio) is an anti-criminality campaign that seeks to address gender-based violence incidents through the empowerment of women, teenagers, and children.

The project aims to empower women and children by promoting awareness on women’s and children’s rights, gender-based violence, safety education, legal remedies available, and to report forms abuse to authorities, and government agencies that they can seek help from or can assist them.

A seminar on Gender and Development (GAD) and a Gender Sensitivity Training (GST) was conducted to educate and inform the participants about Women and Children Protection Program of the PNP and to promote the Campaign to End Violence against Women.

A seminar on the End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) was also conducted to enable the young generations to be equipped with knowledge and to avoid them from becoming victims or being recruited by different anti-government organizations.

The highlights of the event was the distribution of whistles led by PCOL. Petalio II to the youths of Sta Cruz, Pila, Pagsanjan, Nagcarlan, Lumban and Liliw who attended the event.

In Project PNP: “Pito Ni Petalio, Silbato na Sasaklolo,” if you are in distress, in an emergency, under attack and you need help, make a one long blow of your whistle to get attention, alert somebody and be able to find your location.” PCOL. Petalio said in his message.

In addition to the giving of free whistles, leaflets and bookmarks under this Project, Laguna PPO aims to empower the youth on the existing gender-based related laws government campaign to end local communist armed conflict to equip them with the proper knowledge so that they may not be easily dissuaded.

Project P.N.P. (Pito ni Petalio): ‘Silbato Na Sasaklolo’ laid down seven (7) guidelines in the proper usage of a whistle (pitong panuntunan sa paggamit ng pito):

1. Laging magdala ng pito kahit saan pumunta, ito ay madaling dalhin at madaling gamitin.

2. Huwag gawing laruan ang pito, huwag hihipan kung wala namang emergency.

3. Gamitin ang pito sa pagtawag ng saklolo o depensa sa sarili.

4. Gamitin ang pito sa panahon ng sakuna tulad ng bagyo, baha, landslide, lindol at sunog upang malaman ang iyong kinaroroonan.

5. Gamitin ang pito upang magbigay babala sa presensiya ng mga masasamang tao tulad ng mga magnanakaw at snatchers.

6. Gumamit ng pito kung nasa loob ng bahay at nakakaranas ng pang-aabusong pisikal o sekswal.

`7. Laging maging alerto sa paligid, magmasid at tanda ang mga detalye ng pangyayari at tumawag o mag-report sa pinakamalapit na estasyon ng pulisya.

Laguna PPO thru its police stations and mobile force companies distributed a total of (5000) whistles, Project ‘P.N.P’ leaflets, and bookmarks provincewide.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
