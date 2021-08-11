Lanao Del Sur Town Officials Surrendered Loose Firearms to the Military

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Local officials from the municipality of Wao, Lanao del Sur turned over to 602nd Infantry (Liberator) Brigade several loose firearms surrendered by 26 Barangay Chairmen of the said town held at Brgy. Extension Covered Court, Wao, Lanao Del Sur on August 9, 2021.

Surrendered firearms were twenty-one (21) 12 gauge shotgun, four (4) Caliber .38mm revolver, one (1) Caliber .38mm pistol, one (1) 9mm (Uzi) and one (1) Cal .22 revolver.

The turned-over ceremony was graced by Hon. Elvino B Balicao Jr., Municipal Mayor of Wao and other local officials. Colonel Jovencio Gonzales, incoming 602nd Brigade Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Edgardo Vilchez Jr., Commanding Officer of 34th Infantry (Reliable) Battalion received the said loose firearms. The turn-over was witnessed by Police Captain Knievel Salem, Chief of Police of Wao MPS at around 3:00 in the afternoon yesterday.

“This is a big help in the campaign against the loose firearms program of the government. I would like to thank the efforts of 34IB led by Lt. Col. Vilchez Jr. and the Wao MPS, in close collaboration with the Barangay Captains. Gayunpaman, hindi lang po ito trabaho ng mga sundalo o ng pulisya, bagkus malaki ang papel na ginagampanan ng bawat isa sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan sa ating lugar”, Mayor Balicao, stressed.

“The surrender of these loose firearms is a result of the concerted efforts of the 26 barangay chairmen of Wao together with the Local Chief Executive of the municipality who supported the government’s campaign against loose firearms”, Col. Gonzales said.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of the JTF Central and the 6th Infantry Division, fully recognized the gesture of support of the barangay officials and the Local Government Unit of Wao, Lanao del Sur in strongly supporting the campaign against loose firearms. “I urged everyone, who are still keeping unlicensed firearms to surrender it now because authorities will pursue you for illegal possession of firearms and you will be penalized on it”, MGen. Uy pleaded.