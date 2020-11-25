Lanao Sur cops repel 50 gunmen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIX policemen manning the Bayang Municipal Police Station in Lanao del Sur on Sunday repelled an attack launched by at least 50 heavily-armed men, Bangsamoro Administrative Region Police Regional Office director, Brigadier General Samuel P. Rodriguez said yesterday.

Rodriguez said the six policemen bravely stood their ground, took defensive positions and exchanged gunfire with the attackers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

After a 10-minute gunbattle, reinforcement from the 55th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army arrived prompting the gunmen to retreat.

An additional eight teams from the Charly Company of the Army’s 55th IB and a team from the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Mobile Force Company also arrived in the area to help secure the municipal police station.

Rodriguez said that on Monday, two teams from the 1403rd Regional Mobile Force Company and the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Lanao Del Sur PPO were deployed in the area where tension has been high in the aftermath of the harassment incident.

The official said the Lanao del Sur police are investigating the motive and identities of the attackers.

“We are determined to put these lawless elements behind bars. We are also appealing to the public to cooperate with the police for the possible identification and apprehension of the perpetrators of the said harassment,” said Rodriguez.

Publication Source : People's Journal