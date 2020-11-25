Home>News>Provincial>Lanao Sur cops repel 50 gunmen

Lanao Sur cops repel 50 gunmen

Alfred P. Dalizon10

SIX policemen manning the Bayang Municipal Police Station in Lanao del Sur on Sunday repelled an attack launched by at least 50 heavily-armed men, Bangsamoro Administrative Region Police Regional Office director, Brigadier General Samuel P. Rodriguez said yesterday.

Rodriguez said the six policemen bravely stood their ground, took defensive positions and exchanged gunfire with the attackers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

After a 10-minute gunbattle, reinforcement from the 55th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army arrived prompting the gunmen to retreat.

An additional eight teams from the Charly Company of the Army’s 55th IB and a team from the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Mobile Force Company also arrived in the area to help secure the municipal police station.

Rodriguez said that on Monday, two teams from the 1403rd Regional Mobile Force Company and the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Lanao Del Sur PPO were deployed in the area where tension has been high in the aftermath of the harassment incident.

The official said the Lanao del Sur police are investigating the motive and identities of the attackers.

“We are determined to put these lawless elements behind bars. We are also appealing to the public to cooperate with the police for the possible identification and apprehension of the perpetrators of the said harassment,” said Rodriguez.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Alfred P. Dalizon
Alfred P. Dalizon
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

Suggested Articles
Nation

Año, Duque say 1-meter transport distance better

Alfred P. Dalizon
DEPARTMENT of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo M. Año both maintained yesterday their
Sec. Eduardo Del Rosario - Pag-Ibig Fund Chairman
Events

Pag-IBIG Fund sets P10B construction fund to build more homes, boost economy

Journal Online
Pag-IBIG Fund has increased to P10 billion its home construction fund in a bid to encourage production of housing units
Nation

DENR bares ‘water lilies for cash’ livelihood program for fisherfolk

Cory Martinez
HARVESTED water hyacinth or commonly known as water lily will be paid for. Benny Antiporda, Department of Environment and Natural
Gerald Bantag
Bureau of Corrections chief, Director General Gerald Bantag and prison officers on Tuesday inspect hundreds of deadly weapons seized inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa. The operation stemmed from the bloody riot last Friday that claimed the lives of nine prisoners.
Nation

400 weapons, contrabands seized in Bilibid shakedown

Hector Lawas
CORRECTIONS officials led by Director General Gerald Bantag have implemented a prison shakedown following the bloody pre-dawn melee inside the