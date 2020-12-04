Los Baños mayor shot dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STILL unidentified gunmen shot and killed the 66-year old mayor of Los Baños, Laguna inside the municipal hall compound on Thursday night.

Mayor Caesar Perez suffered a gunshot wound at the back of his head and was pronounced dead by an attending physician at the HealthServ Medical Center.

Initial investigation showed the mayor had just returned from a spa in Bgy. Baybayin when the suspects who have been tailing him shot him at around 8:40 p.m.

The mayor was previously included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called list of ‘narco-politicians.’

Perez had vehemently denied having to do with illegal drug activities and claimed politics had something to do with his inclusion in the list.

Police Regional Office 4-A director, Brigadier General Felipe R. Natividad has ordered the Laguna Police Provincial Office to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and launched a massive hunt for the killers.

Natividad said a Special Investigation Task Group has been created to spearhead the investigation into the case and the hunt for the gunmen. However, he said they are still looking at all possible motives behind the mayor’s killing.

Perez used to be a former Laguna vice-governor. His younger brother Ruel was only 48-years old when shot by motorcycle-riding assassins in Bgy. Maahas, also in Los Baños in May 2017. With Gil Aman

Publication Source : People's Tonight