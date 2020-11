Magkapatid, magtiyuhin nalunod sa baha

House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep.Martin Romualdez (right) and Lakas-CMD Party Consultant Reggie Velasco (left) greet House Speaker Lord Alan Velasco (center) a blessed and happy 43rd birthday during a simple celebration at Rizal Park Hotel in Manila Monday night. The House leadership has included 12 economic measures in the list of bills prioritized for floor and committee deliberations to help the Duterte administration jumpstart the economy. Photo by VER NOVENO