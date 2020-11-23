Man dies of heart attack in tupada raid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BALETE, Batangas — A man was declared dead at the hospital after suffering a heart attack in a tupada raid here last Sunday.

Balete Municipal Police Station Chief Captain Rhyan Olave identified the fatality as Rudy Sarmiento.

The arrested bettors were identified as Allan Galvez, Jaime Valencia y Alvarez, Romeo Katigbak, Jeron Valdez, Vic Catanduanes, Frederico Canoy, Wilmar Camacho, Ceasar Katigbak and Quintin Llanes.

Olave said around 11:30 a.m. on November 22, they received a report about the ongoing illegal cockfighting in Bgy. Paligawan, in this municipality.

Joint personnel of the Balete MPS and Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) Batangas PPO immediately raided the tupada.

Unfortunately, during the commotion of the raid Sarmiento who was in fear seen fainted, believed to suffer cardiac arrest.

Sarmiento was declared dead on arrival by Dra. Ma. Lovely Cacho at the Metro Lipa Medical Center.

Confiscated during the raid were seven fighting cocks, two gaffs (tare), and P1,800 in bet money.

